 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years on robbery charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his guilty plea to second-degree robbery, a Class C violent felony, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley also ordered Tyrese White, 23, to undergo five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors said White and another unidentified person came to Chautauqua County to meet with someone who had listed a vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Instead of purchasing the vehicle, prosecutors said, White and his companion assaulted the seller and stole the vehicle. White entered his plea to the charge Oct. 31.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News