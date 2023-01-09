Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years on robbery charge

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his guilty plea to second-degree robbery, a Class C violent felony, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.
Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley also ordered Tyrese White, 23, to undergo five years of post-release supervision.
Prosecutors said White and another unidentified person came to Chautauqua County to meet with someone who had listed a vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Instead of purchasing the vehicle, prosecutors said, White and his companion assaulted the seller and stole the vehicle. White entered his plea to the charge Oct. 31.