A Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison in a case stemming from a shooting incident in city's Black Rock neighborhood two years ago, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case also sentenced Abdulla Abdalla, 24, also known as "Dooley," to four years of postrelease supervision. He faced up to 15 years in prison.

Abdalla pleaded guilty in January to felony counts of first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Abdalla approached a car parked on Howell Street, near Amherst Street, on the night of Jan. 19, 2021, and spoke threatening words to a man in the car with whom he had an ongoing dispute involving a woman.

When the man in the vehicle saw Abdalla reach into a satchel for something, prosecutors said, he drove away. Abdalla fired several shots from an illegal gun that hit the vehicle and shattered plastic on a door panel, but did not injure the driver.

The driver called police from a gas station at Niagara Street and Bird Avenue. Investigators recovered a bullet and bullet fragments from the car and found six cartridge cases on Howell Street.