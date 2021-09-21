Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempted sexual assault in hospital

A man who tried to sexually assault a woman in a Buffalo hospital where both of them were psychiatric patients has been sentenced to five years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday.

Dorian R. Harold, 28, of Buffalo, also was ordered by County Court Judge Susan Eagan to undergo 10 years of supervision after he is released. In addition, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Harold pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted criminal sexual act, a felony, on July 27.

Prosecutors said that on the night of May 6, 2019, Harold attempted to force a woman in a wheelchair into sexual conduct while both of them were patients in Erie County Medical Center’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

An ECMC spokesman reported at the time that hospital staff intervened, stopped the assault and turned the incident over to law enforcement.

