A Buffalo man convicted on murder and weapons charges was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Cortez Foster, 33, was tried in Erie County Court for the March 14, 2021, fatal shooting of 29-year-old Marcus Spain.

Spain was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Johnson Street, located in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Prosecutors said Foster at about 4:31 a.m. intentionally fired multiple shots at Spain with an illegal gun. Spain was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes sentenced him as a second felony offender.

After 2½ hours of deliberation following a five-day trial, a jury found Foster guilty of one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the case.

Foster also pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in a separate criminal case that arose from a Jan. 7, 2020, traffic stop. Foster was stopped by Buffalo police on William and Monroe streets after officers observed him going through a stop sign. Police said they smelled marijuana while speaking to Foster and saw a small amount of loose marijuana in the backseat of his vehicle, which prompted a search.

Officers found a bag containing over a half an ounce of fentanyl inside of the glovebox of the vehicle. Officers said that when they returned to their patrol vehicle in advance of placing Foster under arrest, he attempted to escape. They said he resisted their commands and fought with them. Officers, however, were able to subdue Foster and take him into custody for possession of narcotics.

Foster faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced May 15 for these charges.