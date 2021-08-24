 Skip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced to 3 years for sexting with underage girl
A Buffalo man who persuaded a teenage girl to send him sexually oriented photos via social media was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

Christian Radetich-Hallman, 19, a former Niagara County resident, had pleaded guilty in May to promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony.

Besides the prison time, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. tacked on 10 years of post-release supervision for Radetich-Hallman, who also will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.

He had an online relationship with the girl on Facebook Messenger and Snapchat in early December, prosecutors said.

