Buffalo man sentenced to 3 years for sexting with underage girl

A Buffalo man who persuaded a teenage girl to send him sexually oriented photos via social media was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.
Christian Radetich-Hallman, 19, a former Niagara County resident, had pleaded guilty in May to promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony.
Besides the prison time, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. tacked on 10 years of post-release supervision for Radetich-Hallman, who also will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.
He had an online relationship with the girl on Facebook Messenger and Snapchat in early December, prosecutors said.
