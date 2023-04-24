A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to serve 3½ years in prison followed by 2½ years of post-release supervision after a search warrant uncovered more than two dozen illegal weapons in his home, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Joshua Gotthart, 29, had pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a violent felony and the highest sustainable charge in an indictment against him.

Gotthart was under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit when police saw him drive away from his Wright Avenue home on April 28, 2022. Investigators initiated a traffic stop nearby to execute a search warrant and Gotthart, wearing a bullet-resistant vest, was taken into custody without incident. A loaded handgun that was described by police as a ghost gun was recovered from a holster on his right hip.

A search of Gotthart's residence turned up three unregistered handguns, 17 long rifles, eight shotguns and magazines, as well as gun-making tools and a large amount of ammunition. One of the long rifles was found partially disassembled, but fit the definition of an assault weapon once reassembled, according to prosecutors.