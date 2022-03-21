 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
0 comments

Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting on Floss Avenue in December 2019 was sentenced Monday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Tony S. Golden

Tony S. Golden

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Tony S. Golden intentionally shot 22-year-old Vincent Cramer multiple times with an illegal handgun on Dec. 20, 2019. Cramer later died of his injuries. Golden pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 15, 2021.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad detectives Mark White and Scott Malec for their work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Bureau.

  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo man indicted for December 2019 Floss Ave. murder
Local News

Buffalo man indicted for December 2019 Floss Ave. murder

  • Updated

A Buffalo man has been indicted in a December 2019 murder on Floss Avenue, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. Tony S. Golden, 20, was arraigned Friday before State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and false personation. Prosecutors said that on Dec. 20,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News