Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting on Floss Avenue in December 2019 was sentenced Monday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Tony S. Golden intentionally shot 22-year-old Vincent Cramer multiple times with an illegal handgun on Dec. 20, 2019. Cramer later died of his injuries. Golden pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 15, 2021.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad detectives Mark White and Scott Malec for their work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Bureau.

