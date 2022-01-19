Buffalo man gets to 25 years to life for 2019 Vulcan Street slaying: 'You could have walked away'

Gaiter, whose nickname is "Animal," has shown no remorse and lived up to that moniker, Rebecca Bottita said.

"That is what you are," she said.

Gaiter made a brief statement in court before he received his sentence.

"I'm very sorry about what happened to Mark, to his family," Gaiter said, in part.

The rest of his comments, which were not clearly audible in the courtroom, sparked this response from Bargnesi: "It certainly was a mistake. Whether it was careless can be debated. It certainly was vicious, as we all saw in the video."

Brian K. Parker, who represented Gaiter along with Sean P. Kelly, asked the judge for a sentence of less than the maximum.

Gaiter has dealt with a lot of tragedy in his life, Parker said, including being born with drugs in his system and having his mother die when he was 10.

Several years ago, Gaiter – who also has a history of drug use and mental health issues – watched his father murdered "right in front of him," Parker said, who added he was offering that information not as an excuse for Gaiter's actions.