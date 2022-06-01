Buffalo man sentenced to 22 years in prison for beating death of Town of Tonawanda grandmother

Joshua E. Wilson of Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to 22 years in prison for the beating death of a Town of Tonawanda woman, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In early May of 2020, Wilson knocked on the door of Diane M. Wolfe's Yorkshire Avenue home in the Green Acres neighborhood, saying he was selling gift cards for $25. Wolfe, 71, bought one and gave Wilson an extra $10. On May 4, 2020, he returned and beat the mother of three and grandmother of six to death with a gardening tool from her yard. Her car and credit cards were stolen in the crime.

Wolfe's body was found by her son two days later, on the morning of May 6, 2020. An autopsy determined Wolfe died of blunt force trauma to the head.

For several weeks, Wilson eluded town police and federal marshals, according to District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr., who called the case a "made-for-TV, 'Dateline' show."

Wilson was arrested on a murder charge two months later, on July 9, 2020, at the Peace Bridge, attempting to cross the border in a stolen vehicle, though not the one he had stolen from Wolfe. Her vehicle, a gray or silver 2019 Honda CRV, was recovered on May 7, 2020, in Utica.

Wilson, 24, pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of first-degree manslaughter on April 29 ahead of his jury trial, which was scheduled to start the following week. He was also sentenced by Boller to five years of post-release supervision.

The case against Wilson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the District Attorney's Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas C. Bussi of the Felony Trials Bureau.

