A Buffalo man who acquired a kilogram of cocaine in Houston to bring back to Buffalo has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Roman Dunnigan, 44, had been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Dunnigan and a co-defendant, Henry Lloyd, flew to Houston from Rochester in May 2017 a day after TSA agents seized $64,000 from Lloyd as he attempted to board a plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Federal agents who learned of the flight notified agents in Houston, where Dunnigan and Lloyd were put under surveillance. When Houston Police pulled them over in a rental car, they found a kilogram of cocaine in the trunk.

Three weeks later, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and federal drug enforcement agents executed a search warrant on an Elmwood Avenue residence in Buffalo and found 177 grams of cocaine, 344 grams of butyryl fentanyl, $5,500 cash and a firearm containing DNA from Dunnigan.

Lloyd also was convicted by a federal jury and is awaiting sentencing.