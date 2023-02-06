Caleb Grooms, 21, of Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing an 18-year-old during a home burglary.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2021, Grooms intentionally stabbed Malcalm Davis inside of a home on Lower East Lane in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Davis died from his injuries at the scene. His body was discovered in the basement of the home where he lived.

Grooms pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge in the indictment against him, on Dec. 14.

Flynn commended police Detective Raymond Krug and Detective Sgt. Christopher Pliszka of the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigation.