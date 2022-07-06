Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for violent attack on woman

A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for attacking a woman in front of a child, who tried to intervene, and then chasing after the woman with a knife, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 29, 2020, Netza Medina, 43, violated a no-contact order of protection when he went to the victim's home, broke two windows and kicked in a door to get inside. The victim called 911 and a friend for help.

Medina pushed the victim and choked her. A child in the house grabbed a knife to try to intervene and Medina hit the child with his elbow, then held the knife to the child as the woman tried to pull Medina off the child.

Prosecutors said Medina pushed the woman into the kitchen while holding the knife to her neck and then punched her and then kicked her in the head. Medina then went upstairs to try to find the child while the woman ran outside to scream for help. Medina followed her outside and was chasing her with a knife when police arrived. At the same time, the friend she had called arrived. Medina began walking away when the friend hit him with his car, leaving him with minor injuries. Medina was treated at Erie County Medical Center and then arrested.

In May, a jury found him guilty of felony counts of first-degree burglary and aggravated criminal contempt and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges sentenced him to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Also, a final no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and her children, which remains in effect until 2048.

He was sentenced as a second time felon. In 2008, records show, Medina was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. A 2007 Buffalo News article said that he was charged in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, LaCienega. Medina was released on parole after almost eight years in prison.