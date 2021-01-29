Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for bloody 2019 knife attack

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a bloody 2019 knife attack on a man inside his home in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood on the city's East Side.

Daniel C. Cain, 30, was sentenced virtually Thursday by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Cain, who was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in a Nov. 2019 jury trial, had faced a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. In addition to the prison time, he was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

At about 12:40 a.m. on May 9, 2019, Cain and the victim were engaged in an argument when the victim left the residence to call for a ride home. When he returned to speak to Cain, prosecutors said, he was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

As the victim tried to flee, Cain stabbed the victim again multiple times in the head, back and right arm before Cain turned the knife on himself, causing self-inflicted injuries to his neck and chest, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered an injury to his heart and has undergone several other surgeries since.

A jury rendered its decision after five hours of deliberations following a one-week trial.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.