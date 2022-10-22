Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years for attacks on elderly woman relative

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for two attacks on an elderly woman relative, the second time in violation of an order of protection, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges also ordered seven years of post-release supervision for Kenneth J. Parks, 34, and issued a 20-year order of protection on behalf of the victim.

After a two-day trial in August, a jury found Parks guilty of one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of aggravated criminal contempt – all felonies – and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

In the first attack on Feb. 23, 2021, prosecutors said Parks grabbed the woman by the neck in her home, picked her up and slammed her to the floor, then put his knee into her chest and continued to apply pressure to her neck. She was treated for a traumatic head injury and cuts in Sisters Hospital.

Five weeks later, prosecutors said, after an order of protection had been issued, Parks broke into the woman's home, grabbed her and choked her. When she ran outside to call for help, Parks chased her, slammed her against a parked vehicle and starting choking her again. He fled when a neighbor came outside and was arrested shortly afterward. The woman again needed hospital treatment for injuries to her head, neck, chest, ribs, right arm and right leg.

Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department and the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. For information on the program, call 716-858-4630 or visit erie.gov/besafe.