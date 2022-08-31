 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man sentenced to 2 years in prison for narcotics conspiracy

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a cocaine operation, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo handed down the sentence to Alexis Lopez, 29, who was convicted of narcotics conspiracy.

Prosecutors said that in March 2001 Lopez accepted a Priority Mail Express parcel sent to an address on Leroy Avenue. The package, which contained half a kilogram of cocaine, had been intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the cocaine was replaced by sham material.

When agents were alerted that the parcel had been opened, a search warrant was executed and agents arrested Lopez and Ivan Irizarry-Ramos in an apartment where they found a digital scale, packaging materials and a blender containing a white powdery residue.

Irizarry-Ramos also has been convicted of narcotics conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southwest pilot threatened to turn plane around if passengers didn't stop Airdropping nudes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News