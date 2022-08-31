Buffalo man sentenced to 2 years in prison for narcotics conspiracy

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a cocaine operation, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo handed down the sentence to Alexis Lopez, 29, who was convicted of narcotics conspiracy.

Prosecutors said that in March 2001 Lopez accepted a Priority Mail Express parcel sent to an address on Leroy Avenue. The package, which contained half a kilogram of cocaine, had been intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the cocaine was replaced by sham material.

When agents were alerted that the parcel had been opened, a search warrant was executed and agents arrested Lopez and Ivan Irizarry-Ramos in an apartment where they found a digital scale, packaging materials and a blender containing a white powdery residue.

Irizarry-Ramos also has been convicted of narcotics conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.