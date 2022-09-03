Buffalo man sentenced to 18 years to life for sexually assaulting a child

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on a count of predatory sexual assault against a child, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Mohamed Nasir, 28, also known as "Cash," also will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released. He was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

Prosecutors said Nasir engaged in sexual conduct with a child that he knew who was less than 11 years old at a residence in Buffalo in December 2020.

Flynn noted that on July 28, after a three-day trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Nasir of the highest sustainable charge in the indictment against him.