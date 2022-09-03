 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man sentenced to 18 years to life for sexually assaulting a child

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on a count of predatory sexual assault against a child, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Mohamed Nasir, 28, also known as "Cash," also will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released. He was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

Prosecutors said Nasir engaged in sexual conduct with a child that he knew who was less than 11 years old at a residence in Buffalo in December 2020.

Flynn noted that on July 28, after a three-day trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Nasir of the highest sustainable charge in the indictment against him.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News