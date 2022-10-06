 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for 2019 murder

  2022-10-06
A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting.

Ruben P. Marchese, 58, intentionally shot 44-year-old Carlos Perez-Torres multiple times with an illegal weapon on Grimes Street in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on May 15, 2019, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Perez-Torres died at the scene.

Marchese pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on June 4, 2021, the day that jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

He was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

