Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years on child sex charge

A Buffalo man who admitted to trying repeatedly to engage in sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges also ordered Antoniel L. Colon, 39, to undergo 20 years of supervision after his release and issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim until March 2, 2056.
Colon pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of first-degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child, a Class C felony.
According to prosecutors, Colon admitted to crimes on various occasions between July 2017 and May 2019 at a location in Buffalo.