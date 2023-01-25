 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years for shooting outside restaurant

A gunman who wounded three people outside a downtown Buffalo restaurant just after midnight July 4, 2021, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens also ordered five years of post-release supervision for David A. Douglas, 24, of Buffalo.

Douglas pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to second-degree attempted murder, a Class B violent felony, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony.

Prosecutors said Douglas fired several shots from an illegal gun during an argument outside Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St. The three victims, two men and a woman, received hospital treatment for minor injuries. Buffalo police officers arrested Douglas on July 16, 2021, and found him in possession of an illegal handgun, which was loaded.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

