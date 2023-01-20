Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years for downtown kidnapping

A Buffalo man who admitted kidnapping a woman at gunpoint from a downtown parking lot in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Christopher L. Taylor, 33, forced the woman into his vehicle, blindfolded her and then drove to an unknown residence. Then he drove to two banks in Buffalo, forcing her to try to withdraw money from her account using ATMs.

When the ATMs declined the transactions, Taylor drove to Wick Street in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, where he let her leave. Taylor stole the woman's cellphone and bank card before ditching her purse into a garbage tote.

The victim ran toward Broadway where she found an off-duty Erie County sheriff’s deputy and reported the crime.

Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping on Sept. 16, 2022.

District Attorney John Flynn commended detectives Erin McCarthy and Molly Sanford of the Buffalo Police Department, as well as the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, for their investigation.