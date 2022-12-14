Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 shooting

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison as a second felony offender for a shooting last year in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Torrie Jones, 24, also was ordered to undergo five years of post-release supervision by County Court Judge Susan Eagan.
Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, a Class B violent felony, in the April 19, 2021, incident. He admitted to firing numerous shots with an illegal handgun at a victim sitting in a vehicle at East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place. The victim was treated for arm and chest injuries.