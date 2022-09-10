Buffalo man sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatal shooting outside Grimes Street tavern

A Buffalo man involved in a fatal shooting outside a Broadway-Fillmore area tavern was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On May 27, Jonathan E. Williams, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the May 16, 2021, shooting of 48-year-old Thomas Martin outside the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club on Grimes Street, near Young Street. Martin, who was shot multiple times by Williams, died at the scene.

Police described Williams as an associate/member of Wheels of Soul who went by the name "Blaze."

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended detectives Ray Krug and Chris Pilzska of the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for their work in investigating the case.