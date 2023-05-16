A Buffalo man who sold heroin that led to an overdose death was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Orlando Albert-Arroyo was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin after Buffalo police officers on Feb. 27, 2019, responded to a drug overdose call and found a deceased 24-year-old man.

The dead man's girlfriend told officers that she had met Albert-Arroyo and Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, 29, the day before at gas station in Cheektowaga to purchase heroin. Later that night, the woman and her boyfriend used some of the heroin purchased they had purchased from Albert-Arroyo and Tolentino-Cruz. The girlfriend said she went to sleep and later awakened to find her boyfriend had died.

In March and April of 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at the residence of Albert-Arroyo and Tolentino-Cruz, where investigators seized heroin, drug processing items, a rifle, a pistol and ammunition.

Tolentino-Cruz was previously convicted and she was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.