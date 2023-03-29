A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for an armed burglary and a subsequent shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Jose Martinez, 32, also known as Gordo, broke into an Allen Street apartment in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood May 3, while armed with a gun. Martinez, who entered by smashing a window, fired one shot before fleeing when he was confronted by the resident. Buffalo police officers later found blood and an empty cartridge case where Martinez had entered through the window. He was later linked to the crime through DNA analysis, prosecutors said.

Three weeks later, on May 24, Martinez shot a 30-year-old man multiple times with an illegal gun on Pennsylvania Street near Lakeview Avenue on the city's Lower West Side. The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

On Feb. 15, Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary.