Buffalo man sentenced to 10 years in prison after selling fentanyl to victim who died

A Buffalo man who sold fentanyl to an individual who was later found dead in the Town of Hamburg was sentenced to 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Brennen Bryant Jr. also was ordered to pay restitution for the funeral expenses of the overdose victim in this case.

Detectives with the Hamburg Police Department and special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified Bryant and co-defendant Tyrone Green as the suppliers to the overdose victim through text messages on the deceased individual's phone.

A subsequent investigation revealed that between October 2017 and January 2018, the New York State Police made numerous controlled purchases of butyryl fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin from both Bryant and Green.

Bryant was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and 10 grams or more of butyryl fentanyl.

Green was previously convicted of the charges against him and is awaiting sentencing.

