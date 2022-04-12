 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced to 10 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a death in 2018, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Octavio Cruz, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo after he pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of butyryl fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Cruz sold some fentanyl on Dec. 27, 2018, to a person identified as C.H., who was found unresponsive that night by West Seneca Police.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was butyryl fentanyl. Prosecutors said officers found text messages to Cruz on C.H.’s cell phone and recovered a bag that contained fentanyl.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

