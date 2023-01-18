 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced on fentanyl conviction

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced a Buffalo man to 40 months in prison after he was convicted of federal drug charges. 

Sherron Kye, 39, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and 4-ANPP, which can be an impurity found in the manufacture of fentanyl. 

Kye and a co-defendant were seen walking on the street as Buffalo Police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Mills Street residence to execute a search warrant March 5, 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch said the two recognized law enforcement and attempted to flee. The co-defendant threw a set of keys and Kye was seen discarding a bag as he tried to enter a vehicle parked on Mills Street. Both were arrested, and the keys and bag were recovered. One of the keys fit the lock of the target residence of the search warrant, and the bag contained suspected fentanyl.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl, a hydraulic press with suspected fentanyl residue, a metal press with suspected fentanyl residue, a digital scale with suspected fentanyl residue and packaging material for narcotics distribution.

