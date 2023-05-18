A Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to 25 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing a woman during an altercation outside his residence in Buffalo's Genesee-Moselle neighborhood.

Prosecutors said that on June 19, 2020, Talyn D. Williams, 29, argued with a woman inside his home in the 300 block of Doat Street and then stabbed the woman's friend, 28-year-old Allison Turner, outside of his residence. Turner was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Williams was initially charged with murder and arraigned on June 20, 2020, in Buffalo City Court. At his arraignment, City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the first victim. Williams violated the order of protection twice by calling the victim while he was being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Following a four-day trial and about 3½ hours of deliberation, a jury on Sept. 7, 2022, convicted Williams of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

Williams also received the maximum sentence of one-year in jail each for his two convictions on the criminal contempt charges, which will run concurrently to his sentence for the homicide convictions.

As part of Williams' sentence, DiTullio issued a final order of protection for the surviving victim, which will remain in effect until 2053.