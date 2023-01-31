 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced in fatal shooting

  Updated
A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 7½ to 15 years in prison for a fatal shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Steven L. Tyler fatally shot Bashir Ingram, 30, outside of a residence on Keppel Street near Bailey Avenue and Seneca Street on Nov. 2, 2021. Bashir was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Tyler pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter on Dec. 8, 2022.

The Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad was commended by District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. for its work in the investigation of the fatal shooting. The case was prosecuted by Chief Ashley M. Morgan of the Felony Trials Bureau.

