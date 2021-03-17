Buffalo man sentenced in 2015 attempted burglary, 2019 gun case

A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison and five years of parole in a 2015 attempted burglary on the city's West Side, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek sentenced Salad Osman, 25, who had pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary in October in connection with the Nov. 26, 2015, incident on West Avenue, prosecutors said.

Osman cut himself climbing through a broken window of the home and blood collected was linked to him through DNA analysis, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Wojtaszek also issued the same sentence to Osman in another case, this one a gun charge from July 2019. Osman in October pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an arrest on Tonawanda Street. Police found a gun in a vehicle in which Osman was a passenger, a weapon that was linked to Osman through DNA, prosecutors said.

The sentences will run concurrently.

