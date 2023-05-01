A Buffalo man who shot a homeless man he suspected of breaking into vehicles has been sentenced to five years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan also ordered Damien A. Morris, 38, to undergo 2½ years of supervision after he is released.

A jury found Morris guilty of first-degree assault, a Class B violent felony, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony, on Dec. 2 after a 2½-day trial.

Flynn said Morris shot a 49-year-old homeless man once in the leg about 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, after confronting him in the parking lot outside his apartment on Tonawanda Street in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for two weeks and had surgery for a fractured femur, Flynn said.

During the trial, Flynn noted, it was determined that the victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that Morris did not know him.