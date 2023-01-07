Buffalo man sentenced for role in credit union robbery

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 5½ years in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara for his part in the holdup of a credit union office, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Anthony Wilson, 34, pleaded guilty in July to aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said Wilson accompanied Adrian D. Applewhite and Khalil Holland on the morning of Oct. 26, 2017, to go rob the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union office on Erie Road in Angola.

According to prosecutors, Wilson gave Holland a semi-automatic pistol and waited in a car nearby while Holland entered the office and demanded money from a teller. Holland left empty-handed after an alarm was activated and was arrested a short time later.

Holland has been convicted and sentenced. Applewhite also has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.