Buffalo man sentenced for role in cocaine dealing ring

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara has sentenced a Buffalo man to three years in prison for his part in a cocaine dealing ring, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.
Louis Gilbert, 44, had been convicted of conspiring with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Prosecutors said that after investigators intercepted a text communication about a drug sale, surveillance was set up on Jan. 20, 2020, in the 100 block of May Street, where Gilbert met co-defendant Saan Thompson inside a residence.
After Gilbert drove away, Erie County sheriff's deputies stopped him and found him in possession of cocaine. Thompson has previously been convicted.