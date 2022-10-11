 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced for role in cocaine dealing ring

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara has sentenced a Buffalo man to three years in prison for his part in a cocaine dealing ring, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Louis Gilbert, 44, had been convicted of conspiring with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Prosecutors said that after investigators intercepted a text communication about a drug sale, surveillance was set up on Jan. 20, 2020, in the 100 block of May Street, where Gilbert met co-defendant Saan Thompson inside a residence.

After Gilbert drove away, Erie County sheriff's deputies stopped him and found him in possession of cocaine. Thompson has previously been convicted.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

