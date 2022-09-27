Buffalo man sentenced for guilty pleas to three separate crimes

A man who pleaded guilty to felony gun and assault charges in three separate crimes was handed a determinate sentence of seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision Monday by Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

Erie County District Attorney's Office prosecutors said that on May 7, 2020, Wayne A. Smothers, 27, of Buffalo, used a long rifle to shoot a man in the leg outside of a residence in the 500 block of Genesee. The victim, who was in his 30s, was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Next, on Jan. 17, 2021, Buffalo police officers saw Smothers make an illegal U-turn on William Street, stopped him near Fillmore Avenue and confiscated a loaded illegal handgun from his vehicle's center console. The gun was sent to the Erie County Central Police Services laboratory for testing, and Smothers was linked to it through DNA evidence.

He was subsequently indicted on felony charges for both crimes, and arraigned before Judge Maxwell Barnes on June 22, 2021. Bail was set at $25,000, which Smothers eventually posted, according to prosecutors.

Then, on April 26, 2022, Buffalo police on a call about a gun in the 100 block of Olympic Avenue saw the end of a Ruger magazine sticking out from under the front passenger seat of a vehicle in which Smothers was sitting. The handgun, which was loaded, was submitted to the Central Police Services lab for testing and, once again, Smothers was linked to the illegal gun through DNA evidence.

He was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane, and held on $100,000 cash bond. The Erie County DA’s Office filed a motion to request that his bail be revoked on his prior pending charges. Smothers has been held without bail since his bail revocation hearing on April 29.

On Aug. 2, Smothers pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault.