Buffalo man sentenced for fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits

  • Updated
A Buffalo man who admitting getting unemployment benefits fraudulently before and during the pandemic has been sentenced to five years probation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case handed down the sentence Tuesday for Michael J. Villagomez Jr., 33, who pleaded guilty in April to three felonies – two counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of second-degree identity theft.

Prosecutors said that, beginning in August 2019, Villagomez used identity information from an elderly relative to get state unemployment benefits and natural gas service at his personal residence.

During the pandemic, prosecutors charged, he collected additional unemployment benefits using his own name under state and federal Covid-19 programs.

Case ordered Villagomez to pay $42,190 in restitution to the state Department of Labor. Flynn noted that he already has repaid about $5,000 to the gas company.

