Buffalo man sentenced for fatal shooting inside Doat Street convenience store

Rickey L. Bryant of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting last year in the city's Genesee-Moselle neighborhood.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Jan. 19, 2021, Bryant, 21, shot 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard multiple times inside of a convenience store on Doat Street. Rookard died at the scene.

In July of 2021, Bryant was taken into custody in Dallas by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bryant pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on Aug. 11, 2022.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for its work in the investigation of the case, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service for locating the defendant in Dallas.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Bureau.