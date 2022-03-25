Buffalo man sentenced for damaging victim's vehicle with a machete

A Buffalo man has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to 364 days in jail for attacking a man and then intentionally causing damage to his victim's vehicle by hitting it with a machete, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A jury found Gay Gai, 26, guilty of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The jury rendered its verdict on Nov. 1, 2021, after nearly four hours of deliberation. Gai was acquitted of assault charges.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on Sept. 28, 2020, in the 200 block of Grant Street on Buffalo's West Side.

The victim, who was known to Gai, was able to escape the attack in his vehicle and flag down a member of the Buffalo Fire Department, who reported the incident to police. Gai was arrested a short time later.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until Dec. 7, 2026.

