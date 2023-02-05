A Buffalo teen was struck multiple times by gunfire Sunday morning, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
The shooting occurred about 11:15 a.m. near Wick Street and Broadway, a few blocks west of Bailey Avenue. The 19-year-old man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery, said city spokesman Michael DeGeorge.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.