Buffalo man remanded to jail in crash that killed Sloan boy, 10

Two months after a 10-year-old Sloan boy was killed when he was run over twice by a vehicle, a Buffalo man was indicted on felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and criminally negligent homicide, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kevin J. Mendola, 37, of Buffalo, was also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Mendola was arraigned Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, who remanded him to jail without bail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+4 'We never thought he would become an angel so soon': Family mourns Sloan boy hit by SUV Friends, family and neighbors gathered at Griffith Park Saturday to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Mikey Conklin who died on Wednesday after he was run over by an SUV near the park.

On Aug. 11, Michael "Mikey" Conklin was standing with his bike at Griffith Park in Sloan, when, according to police and prosecutors, he was run over twice by an SUV. The driver stopped, then left the scene, but was pulled over a block away. Mikey was raced to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

After his arrest in August, Cheektowaga Town Court Justice James Speyer set bail at $50,000. Mendola was held until he posted bail Oct. 1. He was remanded after his hearing Thursday and is now at the Erie County Holding Center.

Mendola is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.