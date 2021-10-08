 Skip to main content
Buffalo man remanded to jail in crash that killed Sloan boy, 10
Buffalo man remanded to jail in crash that killed Sloan boy, 10

Mikey Conklin event (copy)

An all-day event at Griffith Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, celebrated the life of 10-year-old Mikey Conklin, who died after he was hit by an SUV on Wednesday at the park. Mikey's mother, Angie Conklin, center gets a hug from her son Joseph while she help her youngest daughter Kaylee, 4, with a craft.

 Sharon Cantillon

Two months after a 10-year-old Sloan boy was killed when he was run over twice by a vehicle, a Buffalo man was indicted on felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and criminally negligent homicide, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kevin J. Mendola, 37, of Buffalo, was also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Mendola was arraigned Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, who remanded him to jail without bail.

On Aug. 11, Michael "Mikey" Conklin was standing with his bike at Griffith Park in Sloan, when, according to police and prosecutors, he was run over twice by an SUV. The driver stopped, then left the scene, but was pulled over a block away. Mikey was raced to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

After his arrest in August, Cheektowaga Town Court Justice James Speyer set bail at $50,000. Mendola was held until he posted bail Oct. 1. He was remanded after his hearing Thursday and is now at the Erie County Holding Center.

Mendola is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

