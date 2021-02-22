Buffalo man pleads to attempted murder, other charges

Yanga also pleaded guilty to two other felony charges related to the shooting: second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The other cases in which Yanga pleaded guilty were:

• A March 19, 2019, incident in which he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Prosecutors said Yanga stole a vehicle from a victim at knife point on Arkansas Street at approximately 8 p.m.

Prosecutors said a Buffalo police officer on routine patrol the following night located the stolen vehicle on Plymouth Street at about 11 p.m. The officer watched Yanga get in the car and drive away, then pursued the vehicle. Yanga exited the vehicle on West Avenue, ran off, and was apprehended after two other officers responded to the call.

• Yanga pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery for an Aug. 15, 2019, incident in which he and two others attacked a victim who was leaving a corner store on Grant and Hampshire streets.

During the assault, the victim’s wallet and bicycle were stolen. The cases against the two other defendants are pending.