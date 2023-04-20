Dino A. Bruscia of Buffalo faces a maximum of two years in jail for using social media to encourage people to assemble and loot the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga and for giving police a false name while producing somebody else's driver's license during a traffic stop.

He is already facing up to 15 years in prison related to an arson that he pleaded guilty to committing in Amherst.

Bruscia, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice John Wanat to one count of inciting to riot and one count of second-degree criminal impersonation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, on May 31, 2020, Bruscia created an event on Facebook urging people to engage in tumultuous and violent conduct likely to create public alarm by encouraging them to assemble and loot at Walden Galleria.

On March 6, 2022, Bruscia was stopped by Cheektowaga police on Walden and Euclid avenues for driving with a broken windshield. During the traffic stop, he impersonated another person by giving officers a false name and producing a driver's license of someone else. Bruscia was driving with a suspended license at the time, police said.

Bruscia is being held without bail pending his sentencing scheduled for June 15.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Bruscia also pleaded guilty earlier this month before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of third-degree arson.

On Dec. 22, 2019, Bruscia fired a flare gun at a house on Arcadian Drive in Amherst, causing damage to the dining room of the residence.

Bruscia faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced June 9 as a second felony offender before Boller.