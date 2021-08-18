 Skip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to three interstate prostitution charges
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to three counts of interstate travel for purposes of prostitution, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. reported.

Michael McDonald, 42, also known as George Jackson and “Rabbit,” faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears for sentencing Dec. 14 before Sinatra.

Prosecutors said he transported victims out of state on three occasions to engage in commercial sex acts – to New Jersey in April 2013 during the Exxxotica Fan Choice Awards; to Florida in May 2017, where the victim had a court date; and again to Florida in January 2018 for a boat party in Miami.

