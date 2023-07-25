A 25-year-old Buffalo resident pleaded guilty to a felony Tuesday, admitting he created the Twitter handle "@ConklinHero" and posted that he and "associates" were targeting four area stores "only looking to kill blacks."

Rolik Walker's threat came two days after the racist mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. All 10 people who were killed in the May 14 massacre were Black, as was one of the three wounded survivors. The convicted killer in the Tops shooting is from Conklin.

Walker's Twitter threat was a "poor attempt at satire," which he immediately regretted, said Gerald T. Walsh, Walker's defense attorney, during the plea hearing in federal court.

Walsh also called the situation "incongruous," given that Walker is "a young Black male."

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. asked if Walker was trying to foment societal discord.

'Not terrorism': Judge dismisses case against Buffalo man accused of making threats after Tops shooting A Buffalo man charged with making terroristic threats against two restaurants the day after the May 14 mass killing at Tops Markets was trying to get free food and what he did wasn't terrorism, an Erie County judge has ruled.

That wasn't the case, Walsh said.

Walker, shaken by the mass shooting at Tops, was at work at his Sam's Club job when he heard comments he found troubling from others about the shooting, such as that the May 14 shooting "was not in my neighborhood," Walsh told the judge.

Walsh said Walker came up with the idea to threaten stores in other neighborhoods: a Walmart on Sheridan Drive in Amherst, a Sam's Club on Union Road in Cheektowaga and two Tops stores, one on Union Road and the other at University Plaza across from University at Buffalo South Campus.

Walker quickly tried to delete the threat once he saw it spread on Twitter "like wildfire," Walsh said.

The four stores closed that day in response to the threat.

"It was something that shouldn't have been done," Walker said at the plea hearing.

Walker pleaded guilty to making an interstate threat, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Three of the four stores have indicated they would not be seeking restitution.

Walker created the Twitter account and a corresponding email account and used a virtual private network to try to hide his identity, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is prosecuting the case.

FBI agents traced the accounts to an address on Edison Avenue in Buffalo, where investigators interviewed Walker. He was also interviewed at a Buffalo police station, where he admitted that he had created the account and posted the threat.

Lynch said Walker cooperated with authorities at all times.

"This young man has never been in trouble with the law before," Walsh said.

Walker, who remains released from custody with several conditions, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1.