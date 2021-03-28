Buffalo man pleads guilty to taking dead father's Social Security benefits

A Buffalo man admitted in federal court that he took his father's Social Security retirement benefits for more than five years after his father died.

Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 47, pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to theft of government property, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

Al Shuaibi's father was receiving Social Security, and the benefits should have ceased when he died in August 2013, prosecutors said. But the Social Security Administration paid the benefits until February 2019. Al Shuaibi spent the money, $76,393, on personal expenses.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. According to a plea agreement, restitution to the federal agency shall be a part of the sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 17.

