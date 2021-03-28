 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man pleads guilty to taking dead father's Social Security benefits
0 comments
top story

Buffalo man pleads guilty to taking dead father's Social Security benefits

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man admitted in federal court that he took his father's Social Security retirement benefits for more than five years after his father died.

Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 47, pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to theft of government property, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Al Shuaibi's father was receiving Social Security, and the benefits should have ceased when he died in August 2013, prosecutors said. But the Social Security Administration paid the benefits until February 2019. Al Shuaibi spent the money, $76,393, on personal expenses. 

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. According to a plea agreement, restitution to the federal agency shall be a part of the sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 17.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Will 2021 follow 2020 as a lost summer for Buffalo Niagara's major festivals?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News