Buffalo man pleads guilty to string of credit union robberies

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from his role in a trio of credit union robberies in 2019, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Ronald Morris, 47, entered his pleas to aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery and using, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said Morris and another man took $111,992.18 in an armed robbery Feb. 27, 2019, at the Tonawanda Community Federal Credit Union, 315 Delaware St., City of Tonawanda.

Prosecutors charged that Morris and a different accomplice, brandishing pepper spray and a pistol on July 25, 2019, took $290,500 from a safe at the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union, 3040 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

In the third robbery Nov. 7, 2019, prosecutors said Morris and two other men, wearing masks and gloves and armed with a pistol, took $148,793.90 from the vault at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union, 9145 Sheridan Drive, Clarence.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 1.