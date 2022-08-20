 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man pleads guilty to string of credit union robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from his role in a trio of credit union robberies in 2019, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Ronald Morris, 47, entered his pleas to aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery and using, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said Morris and another man took $111,992.18 in an armed robbery Feb. 27, 2019, at the Tonawanda Community Federal Credit Union, 315 Delaware St., City of Tonawanda.

Prosecutors charged that Morris and a different accomplice, brandishing pepper spray and a pistol on July 25, 2019, took $290,500 from a safe at the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union, 3040 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

In the third robbery Nov. 7, 2019, prosecutors said Morris and two other men, wearing masks and gloves and armed with a pistol, took $148,793.90 from the vault at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union, 9145 Sheridan Drive, Clarence.

People are also reading…

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News