A Buffalo man faces a maximum 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to trying to rob businesses in Buffalo and Orchard Park.

Edward T. Turner, 39, admitted he entered a business on Chippewa Street near Delaware on Nov. 13, 2021 and stole an unknown amount of money from an open cash register after reaching into his jacket pocket and indicating to the employee at the register that he had a weapon.

Turner also admitted stealing several bottles of cologne from a store on Amelia Drive in the Town of Orchard Park while being observed by store employees, who then called the police.

Outside the store, prosecutors said, Turner got in the backseat of an occupied vehicle and made threatening statements toward the woman inside. Turner then got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away while the women’s children were inside of the vehicle. All of the children were able to get out safely before he fled in the victim’s car.

The stolen vehicle was discovered abandoned on Georgia Street in Buffalo the following day. Investigators found a bottle of cologne, packaged with the security tag still attached, inside of the stolen vehicle.

Turner, who continues to be held without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender on June 29.