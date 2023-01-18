 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from elderly Clarence woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who stole thousands of dollars from an elderly Clarence woman while performing various home improvement projects at her home pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree attempted grand larceny before Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Jered C. Menter, 33, fraudulently obtained $23,048 from the victim last year between Feb. 22 and June 21.

Menter stole a series of checks from the woman and forged her signature, which resulted in her losing $9,805. He also used her debit card for unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling $8,677, and he used her credit card information to make $4,566 in unauthorized charges.

Prosecutors said the crime was discovered by the victim's son after he audited his mother's financial accounts. She was reimbursed by her bank and credit card company after the thefts were reported. Menter signed two confessions of judgment to make full restitution to the financial institutions that lost money because of his crimes. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News