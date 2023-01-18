Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from elderly Clarence woman

A Buffalo man who stole thousands of dollars from an elderly Clarence woman while performing various home improvement projects at her home pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree attempted grand larceny before Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Jered C. Menter, 33, fraudulently obtained $23,048 from the victim last year between Feb. 22 and June 21.

Menter stole a series of checks from the woman and forged her signature, which resulted in her losing $9,805. He also used her debit card for unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling $8,677, and he used her credit card information to make $4,566 in unauthorized charges.

Prosecutors said the crime was discovered by the victim's son after he audited his mother's financial accounts. She was reimbursed by her bank and credit card company after the thefts were reported. Menter signed two confessions of judgment to make full restitution to the financial institutions that lost money because of his crimes.