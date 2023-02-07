A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to second-degree grand larceny for stealing a fire truck, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir stole the Engine 1 truck shortly before midnight on July 14, 2022, near Main and West Huron streets as firefighters were handling an emergency medical services call there. Shortly after the fire truck was reported stolen, Buffalo police received a report that it had been abandoned at Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

Abdikadir allegedly struck and damaged three parked vehicles with the fire truck, and was later found hiding inside of a garbage tote.

He faces a maximum 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 24. Abdikadir was released on his own recognizance pending his sentencing.

Prosecutors said there is also another pending criminal case against Abdikadir in which he is accused of burglarizing a downtown restaurant on the same day he stole the fire truck. He's accused of entering a restaurant in the 200 block of Ellicott Street in Buffalo and stealing about 50 bottles of alcohol valued at about $2,000.

Abdikadir is scheduled to return to Buffalo City Court on the burglary case on Feb. 21.