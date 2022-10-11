 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to skipping court appearances

A Buffalo man who skipped court appearances twice after he was indicted on federal charges has pleaded guilty to a pair of charges before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that Edwin Colon, 28, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Feb. 8 on counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and failure to appear after pre-trial release.

Prosecutors said Colon first was arrested after the Erie County Sheriff's Office found a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and cocaine when they executed a search warrant March 19, 2018, at his home on Hickory Street.

Released on conditions after arraignment, he failed to appear in federal court on April 16 and May 7, 2019. He was arrested in October 2019.

