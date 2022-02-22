Buffalo man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Mikel Ayala, 20, of Buffalo, was involved in a fatal attack on Tomas Sanchez, 35, who was stabbed several times May 15 during an argument inside of a home in the 200 block of Ashley Street in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood. Sanchez was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Ayala faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 5. He continues to be held without bail.

The case against his co-defendant, Troy K. Holman, 21, of Buffalo, is still pending. Holman is scheduled to return to court on March 1 for a pre-trial hearing. He also remains held without bail.

